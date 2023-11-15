Watch Now
Man shot, killed at home near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Nov 15, 2023
PHOENIX — A man was reportedly shot and killed at a home late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officers were first called to the area around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

It's unclear if anyone is in custody or if any suspects are known.

