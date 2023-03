PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment late Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to the Tuscany Pointe Apartments near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road around 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified the victim or said whether any suspects are in custody.

Officials say they expect to release more information on Wednesday.