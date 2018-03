PHOENIX - Officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a light rail platform in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said the shooting happened at 19th Avenue and Glendale on Friday morning.

According to police, two men were involved in the shooting. Preliminary information suggests it happened during an altercation between a pedestrian and a driver. The driver reportedly pulled a gun and shot the pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian died from his injuries.

A suspect is in custody.