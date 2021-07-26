Man shot and killed Monday in Phoenix near 20th St. and Highland

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting near 20th Street and Highland Avenue.

Officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived they located a man who had been shot in a parking lot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and have not released any details of a shooter.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.