Man killed in stabbing near 19th and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a stabbing at a residential complex that left a man dead early Monday morning.

Officials were first called to the scene near 19th and Glendale avenues around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found the victim with a life-threatening wound.

The victim, only described as a man, died from his injuries at a hospital.

ABC15 crews saw a large police presence and a mobile command van at the scene while officials continued their investigation.

Police did not provide information about any possible suspects or whether they were looking for anyone in connection to the stabbing.

