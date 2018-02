PHOENIX - A 21-year-old man has died after a single-car crash in Phoenix on Monday evening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say Pablino Aldrete was traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road near 9th Street when he swerved north across all lanes of traffic and struck a tree in a residential yard.

Aldrete was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in this crash.

No further information was immediately available at this time.