Man in custody after discovery of 1,000+ catalytic converters in Phoenix storage unit

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a suspect is in custody after discovering more than 1,000 catalytic converters in a storage unit.

Investigators reportedly began the investigation in January after receiving a tip about someone possibly storing a large number of catalytic converters near 36th and Washington streets.

Officers conducted surveillance on the suspect for several months, seeing that he had apparently been doing hand-to-hand purchases of the parts.

A search warrant was obtained, leading officers to more than 1,200 catalytic converters inside the storage unit. Police say a majority of the parts are believed to be stolen, with many having cuts indicating they were removed from vehicles.

Police say the suspect, only identified as a man, was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

It is unlawful for someone to purchase or sell used catalytic converters outside of a business or commercial car/repair sale, according to a recently passed law.