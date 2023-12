PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has been taken into custody in connection to a homicide Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police were called to a home near 31st Avenue and Washington Street for reports of a shooting. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Nearby, officers located a man believed to be involved in the deadly shooting and took him into custody.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.