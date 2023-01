PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after a fire at a Phoenix home early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 2:30 a.m. near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

Two people inside got out of the home but a man suffered significant burns to his face and arms. Fire officials say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.