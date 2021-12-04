Man hurt after jumping out of plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after jumping out of a plane on the Phoenix Sky Harbor tarmac.

Sources tell ABC15 the incident happened Saturday morning just after 8 a.m.

ABC15 has learned the man somehow opened a plane door, jumped out, then ran to nearby Phoenix Fire Station 19.

He was taken into custody at the firehouse before being transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the jump onto the tarmac.

Phoenix Police, Sky Harbor, and Phoenix Fire officials are all investigating how the incident unfolded.

It is unclear what charges the man could face.