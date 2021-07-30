Man found with gunshot wounds in roadway near 28th Drive and Peoria Avenue

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for information about a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 28th Drive and Peoria Avenue around 3:30 a.m. At the scene, they found an injured man in the roadway with what appeared to be injuries from a collision.

However, after the man was taken to the hospital, staff determined the man had been shot several times.

Officers did not locate evidence of a shooting at the scene where the man was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.