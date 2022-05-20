Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man found with gunshot wound near I-17 and Camelback Road dies, police looking for suspect

Phoenix Police
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 13:20:50-04

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of Black Canyon Access and Hazelwood Street, near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road, around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting.

A man was reportedly found in the roadway with a gunshot wound, and he later died at the hospital. The victim has not yet been named.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting and identify suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.