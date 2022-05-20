Man found with gunshot wound near I-17 and Camelback Road dies, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of Black Canyon Access and Hazelwood Street, near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road, around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting.

A man was reportedly found in the roadway with a gunshot wound, and he later died at the hospital. The victim has not yet been named.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting and identify suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).