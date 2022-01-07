Man finds box containing private medical records dumped in a Phoenix alley

PHOENIX — Phoenix police now have it in their custody, but the mystery still remains… Who is responsible for a box of medical records a man found dumped in the alleyway behind his home?

The man, who lives near 24th Street and Cactus Road, says he and his wife often clean the alley behind their home because people are constantly dumping their trash.

Recently, he says he discovered a box containing medical records with sensitive information, like people’s social security numbers, dumped along with the rest of the trash.

The man and his wife picked up the box and documents, worried they could end up in the wrong hands. They contacted police, who took possession of the box and say it will be held as evidence.

So far it is unclear how the box ended up in the alley or who dumped it there.