Man fatally shot after fight in Phoenix, suspect detained

Posted at 10:28 AM, Oct 17, 2021
PHOENIX — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot during a fight in Phoenix.

They say 21-year-old Earl Harrison Begay was taken to a hospital Saturday where he later died.

Police received a report of a shooting about 9 a.m. near 19th and Missouri avenues and reported finding Begay with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Begay was involved in an altercation with another man who pulled out a gun as the fight escalated.

Police say the shooter was detained for questioning, but his name hasn’t been released yet.

They say the case has been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

