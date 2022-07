A man has died following a shooting at a residence near 42nd Street and McDowell Road early Tuesday morning.

Police received a call for a shooting just before 3 a.m. and when they arrived, they located a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Phoenix police.

It is unclear if police are looking for a suspect.

Police have not yet identified the man.

Officials are investigating the scene.