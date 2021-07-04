Man dies following shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police say a man has died following a shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road early Sunday.

Officials say at about 4 a.m., officers responded to the area regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot injury.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said no suspect description is available at this time.

No other details were revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.