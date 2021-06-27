Man dies following shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man has died after being involved in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday morning.

Police officials say at about 5 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

Police said officers learned there was a confrontation between the victim and another man that escalated into a fight and a shooting.

According to police, the other man involved remained at the scene and is speaking to authorities.

The identity of the victim was not revealed.

The area will be restricted for an unknown amount of time as an investigation is underway.