Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man dies following shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
27th ave and indian school road gsw.PNG
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 10:35:28-04

PHOENIX — A man has died after being involved in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday morning.

Police officials say at about 5 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

Police said officers learned there was a confrontation between the victim and another man that escalated into a fight and a shooting.

According to police, the other man involved remained at the scene and is speaking to authorities.

The identity of the victim was not revealed.

The area will be restricted for an unknown amount of time as an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to stream ABC15 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV