Man dies following shooting at Phoenix park near 35th and Campbell avenues

Gabe Rodriguez - ABC15
Posted at 7:27 AM, Apr 11, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a Phoenix park near 35th and Campbell avenues, just south of Camelback Road Saturday night.

Phoenix police officials say just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Cielito Park where they found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No other details were provided at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police or to remain anonymous call Silent Witness (480) WITNESS or (480)TESTIGO for Spanish.

