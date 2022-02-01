Watch
Man dies after shooting near 16th and Roosevelt streets

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 9:52 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:52:18-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the downtown Phoenix area Monday night.

Officers were called to a shooting near 16th and Roosevelt streets after 7 p.m. A man had reportedly told witnesses that his friend had been shot and he needed directions to the nearest hospital.

The shooting victim, Joshua Hernandez Jr., was reportedly located later at a nearby hospital. He died from his injuries.

Police are looking for witnesses and evidence of what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been located.

