Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree in Phoenix

Posted at 6:25 AM, Jul 26, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after being shot and crashing into a tree overnight.

Officers were called to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road late Monday night for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a tree.

The man inside the vehicle was apparently suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they are investigating the incident and no suspect information has been collected.

The victim has not yet been identified.

