Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man detained after structure fire near Camelback Road and 3rd Street

Castle Megastore fire on Camelback
Phoenix Fire
Castle Megastore fire on Camelback
Posted at 6:52 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 20:52:33-05

PHOENIX — A man has been detained after a structure fire in central Phoenix.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Phoenix Fire and police were called to the Castle Megastore near Camelback Road and 3rd Street for a fire.

When the first crew arrived the fire response was upgraded due to the size of the building, Phoenix Fire officials said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames before the fire spread to the second floor.

During the fire, police received reports that a man was lighting things on fire inside the business.

Officers tried to get him out of the building but he would not comply. At that point, officers used "less lethal" pepper balls to get him into custody.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution. No other information about the man has been released.

No employees, customers, or firefighters were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!