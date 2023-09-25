Man detained after Phoenix shooting that left woman dead, man hurt

PHOENIX — A shooting left a woman dead and a man injured in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Central Avenue and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. A speeding vehicle was seen in the area and officers conducted a traffic stop nearby. Inside the vehicle were three people, including two with gunshot wounds.

The victims were a woman, who died from her injuries at the hospital, and a man, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the third person in the vehicle was not hurt.

The shooting reportedly occurred near 7th Street and Carter Road, near Baseline Road, as the vehicle was leaving the area.

One man has been detained and the shooting remains under investigation.