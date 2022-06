PHOENIX — A man is dead after being shot on an I-10 pedestrian bridge Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Police say the shooting happened near I-10 and 7th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a man who was shot on the pedestrian bridge over the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.