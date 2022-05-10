Watch
Man dead after shooting at gas station near 36th Street and McDowell Road

Posted at 12:00 PM, May 10, 2022
PHOENIX — A man is dead and no arrests have been made after a shooting at a Phoenix gas station.

Police were called to a gas station near 36th Street and McDowell Road around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a shooting.

A man, only said to be in his 50s, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting, but say it appears to have taken place during an altercation between three men.

No arrests have been made.

