Man critically injured in shooting at Phoenix house party

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 8:32 PM, Oct 06, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at a house party near 41st Avenue and Buckeye Road Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the shooting call around 7 p.m.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Phoenix police.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

