Man arrested for drug possession allegedly confesses to Phoenix deadly shooting

PHOENIX - A man who was arrested for drug possession allegedly admitted to killing a man in Phoenix.

On Jan. 30, authorities stopped 28-year-old Akeen Aaron Burt as he was leaving the Paradise Motel near 24th and Van Buren streets.

According to court paperwork, Burt was detained after marijuana was found in his pocket.

When authorities searched Burt's motel room, officers found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, court documents said. A handgun was also located hidden under a pillow and it was later determined that the gun had previously been reported stolen.

The suspect told officials that he purchased the weapon on the streets for $250 and was unaware that it had been stolen, court documents said.

Burt, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess a gun.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters for an interview and Burt allegedly admitted to his involvement in a deadly shooting on Jan. 9.

According to court paperwork, Jesse Hernandez was driving in the area of 25th and Van Buren streets when he was shot in the head. After Hernandez was shot, he continued driving before crashing his car at a gas station.

Hernandez later died in the hospital, court paperwork said.

Investigators received an anonymous tip that the alleged shooter was a person whose nickname is "Bubba." Bubba was later identified as being Burt.

A second witness said Burt was seen in surveillance video walking away from the shooting scene a short time after it occurred, court paperwork said.

Burt allegedly admitted to police that he sold the victim drugs on the night of the shooting.

An unidentified witness allegedly told officials that Burt was upset that Hernandez paid him with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Court paperwork said that Burt said he was mad and saw Hernandez driving back-and-forth on Van Buren Street several times — which, apparently, upset him even more.

Burt allegedly admitted to shooting at the victim to scare him but did not intend to actually shoot him, court paperwork said. Burt told officers that the gun found in his hotel room was used in the shooting.

Burt was booked and is facing charges for first-degree murder, drug possession and possession of a gun by a prohibited possessor.