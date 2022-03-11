Man arrested after deadly shooting near 29th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 32-year-old man is in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officials were called to the area of 29th Street and Indian School Road around 12:30 p.m. where a man with gunshot wounds was found. The victim was reportedly shot at an apartment complex.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

The suspect, Zachery Shropshire, was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge.

MCSO

Officials did not immediately say what led to the shooting.