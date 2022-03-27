Watch
Man and juvenile boy critically injured in shooting near 24th Street and Cactus

Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 14:59:32-04

PHOENIX — A man and a juvenile boy were injured in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Phoenix police.

The incident occurred near 24th Street and Cactus Road sometime before 10 a.m. when police received a call of a family fight.

Officials transported the man and the boy, who are both reportedly in critical condition, to local hospitals.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

It is unclear who fired the shots that injured the man and boy.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.

