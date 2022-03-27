Man and juvenile boy critically injured in shooting near 24th Street and Cactus

PHOENIX — A man and a juvenile boy were injured in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Phoenix police.

The incident occurred near 24th Street and Cactus Road sometime before 10 a.m. when police received a call of a family fight.

Officials transported the man and the boy, who are both reportedly in critical condition, to local hospitals.

BREAKING: @PhoenixPolice are responding to a possible shooting at 25th Place and Delgado.



Neighbors I spoke with tell me they heard a loud gunshot and a child yell for several seconds.



Police have not provided an update on how many victims may be involved. | @abc15 pic.twitter.com/qhkw3E4sFN — Christine Stanwood (@stanwoodreports) March 27, 2022

Police say there is no threat to the public.

It is unclear who fired the shots that injured the man and boy.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.