Man accused of recording woman inside South Mountain bathroom

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:34:35-05

PHOENIX — Police have arrested a man after recordings of a woman in a South Mountain-area bathroom were found on his cell phone.

A woman told police she was in a South Mountain trailhead bathroom Monday afternoon when she noticed a cell phone appear in her stall.

She told her husband, who confronted the suspect, later identified as Matthew Charles Nordquist, and waited for police to arrive.

Nordquist gave officers permission to search his backpack and phone, and officers found videos of at least two people on the phone.

He told officers he shares the phone with friends.

Nordquist, who is from Minnesota, was taken into custody Monday after the incident and booked into jail on a charge of unlawful recording.

