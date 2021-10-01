Make-A-Wish Arizona CEO plans to retire

PHOENIX — Elizabeth Reich, longtime leader of Make-A-Wish Arizona, has announced her intention to retire.

Reich has led the chapter for more than 10 years as president and CEO, starting with the organization when it was on a probation dictated by its national foundation, Make-A-Wish, for its lack of wish-granting and fundraising. The organization's national headquarters are in Phoenix.

She is credited with turning around a high-turnover, negative culture that was underperforming on all metrics to transform the chapter into one of the leading units among the organization's 59 chapters nationwide. Also during her tenure, the organization moved into a new Wish House that was funded by a single donor, allowing the chapter to sell its old location and use the funds as a reserve.

“As board chairman and a member of the board for the past four years, I have seen the commitment and caring that have marked Elizabeth’s leadership of Make-A-Wish Arizona,” said Andrea Tazioli, current chair for the Make-A-Wish Arizona board, in a statement. “In leading our search team, we will look for another leader who upholds such high standards and also has a caring heart for all our wish kids and their families go through before they receive the hope of a wish come true.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.