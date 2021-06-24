Looking for a pet? AAWL offering free dog adoptions this weekend

PHOENIX — The Arizona Animal Welfare League in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation is offering free adoptions, Thursday through Sunday, during their "Empty the Shelters" event

The adoptions will help make room for dogs who are at risk of being displaced because of the many wildfires burning in northern Arizona, according to Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of the AAWL.

Between 20 and 30 dogs that were already up for adoption at the High-Country Humane Society in Flagstaff are being transported to AAWL's facility in Phoenix, near 40th Street and Van Buren, a news release said.

However, those dogs will not be available for adoption right away.

Once the dogs arrive in Phoenix, they will be medically evaluated, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered to prepare them for future adoption, said Navidad.

"We want to be able to save lives," she said. "We knew that they were in this position where they (the shelters up north) needed the space, and it was important for us to do this to save lives and make sure they find their forever homes."

There are currently 32 adult dogs available for adoption at AAWL as of Thursday, said Navidad, but more will become available over the next few days.

You can view a list of dogs that are currently available for adoption via AAWL's website, https://aawl.org. Make sure to click on the "adoptable dogs" button.

All dogs eligible to be adopted are current on all vaccinations, are microchipped, and already spayed or neutered.

Adoptions will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The adoption fee is waived only for dogs at this event.