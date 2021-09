PHOENIX — Officials with the Phoenix Police Department announced on Tuesday that one of the department's sergeants died.

Sergeant Tom Craig, who had been on the force for 26 years, died on September 3 due to medical issues, according to officials.

The family confirmed to ABC15 that Sgt. Craig's death was due to issues related to COVID-19, with the virus taking "him within a month."

A procession was held from the hospital last week for Sgt. Craig, who was a husband and a father.