Local inventor makes sweeping comeback after Shark Tank

PHOENIX - From watching the show, you may not realize it, but 43 percent of deals made on "Shark Tank" end up falling through.

That's what happened to local inventor Shane Pannell, who was on the show more than seven years ago and struck a deal with not one, but two sharks.

The deal ended up being canceled because the sharks had a different model that didn't fit what Pannell had in mind.

But he didn't let that stop him from creating what he calls the perfect product. The Sweepeasy is a broom with an attached scraper to get those sticky and annoying things off the floor that the broom can't scrape.

"One day I was underneath my table with a butter knife and I was scraping up oatmeal, and that's when I thought, 'What am I doing, I need something better,'" Pannell said. "That's when the idea hit me to make a broom with a scraper."

Seven years later, Pannell is at a place to start selling the Sweepeasy to all kinds of people.

"There really isn't a demographic that cannot benefit from this," Pannell said. "We all have stuff stuck on our floors every now and then, right?"

The Sweepeasy is not in stores yet, but can be purchased online at www.sweepeasybroom.com