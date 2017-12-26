LIST: Where to recycle Christmas trees to avoid tree fires

Now that Christmas is over, it's time to do away with the decorations and dangerous trees.

Phoenix Fire Department is warning everyone to recycle natural Christmas trees quickly to avoid the hazards of tree fires. Officials say it can take as little as 30 seconds for a tree to go up in flames -- something hundreds of families go through each year, and something that can be costly and deadly.

Here are some tips from Phoenix Fire on how to keep safe around Christmas trees:

Keep your tree adequately watered as long as it's displayed

Safely dispose of your tree once it begins dropping needles. Don't place trees in garages or against homes.

Keep trees at least three feet away from sources of heat, near electrical outlets to avoid long cords and away from candles.

Always unplug Christmas lights before leaving home or going to sleep.

Here are a few locations where you can recycle natural trees around the Valley: