LIST: Where to recycle Christmas trees to avoid tree fires

abc15.com staff
10:11 AM, Dec 26, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

Ditch your holiday trees to avoid dangerous dry tree fires.

Now that Christmas is over, it's time to do away with the decorations and dangerous trees. 

Phoenix Fire Department is warning everyone to recycle natural Christmas trees quickly to avoid the hazards of tree fires. Officials say it can take as little as 30 seconds for a tree to go up in flames -- something hundreds of families go through each year, and something that can be costly and deadly. 

Here are some tips from Phoenix Fire on how to keep safe around Christmas trees: 

  • Keep your tree adequately watered as long as it's displayed
  • Safely dispose of your tree once it begins dropping needles. Don't place trees in garages or against homes.
  • Keep trees at least three feet away from sources of heat, near electrical outlets to avoid long cords and away from candles. 
  • Always unplug Christmas lights before leaving home or going to sleep. 

Here are a few locations where you can recycle natural trees around the Valley:

  • Paws and Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave. in Apache Junction. Free drop-off 24 hours a day through Feb. 1, 2018.
  • Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd. in Apache Junction. Free drop-off 24 hours a day through Feb. 1, 2018.
  • A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales locations: 4050 East Indian School Rd; 15634 N. 32nd St.; 1313 E. Baseline Rd.; and 803 E. Van Buren in Avondale. Free tree recycling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 6, 2018., but closed on Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1. 
  • East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur St. Drop-off 24 hours a day through Jan. 14, 2018. 
  • Fitch Park, 651 N. Center St. (enter off of 8th St.) Drop-off 24 hours a day through Jan. 14, 2018. 
  • Superstition Springs Police/Fire Station, 2430 S. Ellsworth Road. Drop-off 24 hours a day through Jan. 14, 2018.  
  • Mountain View Park, 845 N. Lindsay Road (enter off of Adobe St.) Drop-off 24 hours a day through Jan. 14, 2018.  
  • Dobson Ranch Park, 2363 S. Dobson Road. Drop-off 24 hours a day through Jan. 14, 2018. 
  • Dirt lot on northwest corner of Ellsworth and Maya roads in Queen Creek ONLY during recycling event on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Recycling of electronics, appliances and paint will be accepted during these events, too. 

 

