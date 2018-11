PHOENIX - With the holiday mailing season upon us, some Valley post offices are opening on Sundays to better fit busy schedules.

For the next four Sundays -- November 25, December 2, 9 and 16 -- the following five Phoenix Post Office locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Phoenix Main Post Office - 4949 E. Van Buren St. 85026

Phoenix Ahwatukee - 11010 S. 51 st St. 85044

Phoenix Daisy Mountain - 44047 N. 43 rd Ave. 85087

Phoenix Northeast - 5021 N. 20 th St. 85016

Phoenix Sierra Adobe - 1902 W. Union Hills Dr. 85027

The following locations will offer expanded retail hours on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Mesa Falcon Field - 5155 E. Eagle Dr. 85215

Mesa Superstition Springs - 7316 E. Southern Ave. 85209

Chandler Ocotillo - 123 W. Chandler Heights 85248

These offices will offer expanded retail hours on Dec. 9, 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: