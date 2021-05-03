LIST: Deals and discounts for teacher appreciation week and nurses week 2021

PHOENIX — Teachers and nurses, who professions that have been heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, can score some discounts and freebies from local and national companies.
Teacher Appreciation Week, designated by the National PTA in 1984, runs May 1-6, 2021, followed by National Nurses Week, which runs May 6-12, 2021.
Some local and national restaurants and companies are offering discounts to those working in those professions. We have those listed below. Have one to add? Email us at share@abc15.com.
Offers.com, a website that shares discount codes to national brand stores, has also put together a lengthy list, but note, ABC15 has not verified those offers.
TEACHER APPRECIATION DISCOUNTS
Ginger Monkey Gastropub: Free bacon mozzarella flatbread. Valid May 3-6. Dine-in only. School ID required.
Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% discount for teachers and school staff at participating restaurants. Discount valid through Friday, May 7.
Grimaldi’s: 15% off for both nurses and teachers, May 3-7. Must show school or hospital ID.
Belle’s Nashville Kitchen: 15% off the entire bill for teachers. ID required.
Blue Clover Distillery: 15% off the entire bill for teachers. ID required.
Macayo's: 20% discount on all orders for teachers. ID required.
Four Peaks Brewery: Specials on drinks and food throughout the week for teachers. Also, customers will be able to purchase a “Buy A Teacher A Beer” badge, effectively buying a beer for a teacher who comes in. Valid IDs required.
QuikTrip: Teachers can get a free fountain drink or iced tea from QuikTrip. Deal expires May 7. Collector Big Q cups are not included. You do need to become part of QuikTrip rewards program.
Rainbow Ryders: The local hit balloon company is offering rides for $159. Must be booked this week and scheduled to fly by August 31. Normal hot air balloon rides are $250.
Angry Crab Shack: 10% discount for teachers, May 3-7. ID required.
Insomnia Cookies: Nurses and teachers can get one free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) or a free six-pack of classic cookies with any purchase. ID required. Available in store. Deal valid through May 9.
SONIC Drive-In: Teachers can get a free large drink or slushy on mobile orders. To get the discount, use the code "TEACHERS" in the mobile app.
Phoenix Art Museum: One free general admission ticket to Phoenix Art Museum, including the special "Fearless Fashion" exhibit, May 5-16. ID required. Promo available to teachers, nurses, hospital personnel, EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters.
Sheer ID, a website that verifies deals for teachers, first responders, medical professionals, military, and students. There are numerous deals for teachers on the website:
- Crocs: 15% discount
- Headspace: Free access for educators
- Michaels: 15% discount
- Dockers: 15% discount
- Bonobos: 20% off entire purchase
- Costco Wholesale: $20 gift card with new membership
- J. Crew: 15% discount
NURSE APPRECIATION WEEK DISCOUNTS
Grimaldi’s: 15% off for both nurses and teachers, May 3-7. Must show school or hospital ID.
Macayo's: 20% discount on all orders for nurses. ID required.
Phoenix Art Museum: One free general admission ticket to Phoenix Art Museum, including the special "Fearless Fashion" exhibit, May 5-16. ID required. The promo is available to teachers, nurses, hospital personnel, EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters.
Insomnia Cookies: Nurses and teachers can get one free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) or a free six-pack of classic cookies with any purchase. ID required. Available in store. Deal valid through May 9.
Lululemon: First responders, including nurses and doctors, as well as first responders and EMTs can get 25% off items at Lululemon. Details here. Available year-round and in-store only.
Costco Wholesale: $20 gift card with new membership.
Hunter Boots: 20% discount
Vineyard vines: 15% discount