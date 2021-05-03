LIST: Deals and discounts for teacher appreciation week and nurses week 2021

PHOENIX — Teachers and nurses, who professions that have been heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, can score some discounts and freebies from local and national companies.

Teacher Appreciation Week, designated by the National PTA in 1984, runs May 1-6, 2021, followed by National Nurses Week, which runs May 6-12, 2021.

Some local and national restaurants and companies are offering discounts to those working in those professions. We have those listed below. Have one to add? Email us at share@abc15.com.

Offers.com, a website that shares discount codes to national brand stores, has also put together a lengthy list, but note, ABC15 has not verified those offers.

TEACHER APPRECIATION DISCOUNTS

Ginger Monkey Gastropub: Free bacon mozzarella flatbread. Valid May 3-6. Dine-in only. School ID required.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% discount for teachers and school staff at participating restaurants. Discount valid through Friday, May 7.

Grimaldi’s: 15% off for both nurses and teachers, May 3-7. Must show school or hospital ID.

Belle’s Nashville Kitchen: 15% off the entire bill for teachers. ID required.

Blue Clover Distillery: 15% off the entire bill for teachers. ID required.

Macayo's: 20% discount on all orders for teachers. ID required.

Four Peaks Brewery: Specials on drinks and food throughout the week for teachers. Also, customers will be able to purchase a “Buy A Teacher A Beer” badge, effectively buying a beer for a teacher who comes in. Valid IDs required.

QuikTrip: Teachers can get a free fountain drink or iced tea from QuikTrip. Deal expires May 7. Collector Big Q cups are not included. You do need to become part of QuikTrip rewards program.

Rainbow Ryders: The local hit balloon company is offering rides for $159. Must be booked this week and scheduled to fly by August 31. Normal hot air balloon rides are $250.

Angry Crab Shack: 10% discount for teachers, May 3-7. ID required.

Insomnia Cookies: Nurses and teachers can get one free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) or a free six-pack of classic cookies with any purchase. ID required. Available in store. Deal valid through May 9.

SONIC Drive-In: Teachers can get a free large drink or slushy on mobile orders. To get the discount, use the code "TEACHERS" in the mobile app.

Phoenix Art Museum: One free general admission ticket to Phoenix Art Museum, including the special "Fearless Fashion" exhibit, May 5-16. ID required. Promo available to teachers, nurses, hospital personnel, EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters.

Sheer ID, a website that verifies deals for teachers, first responders, medical professionals, military, and students. There are numerous deals for teachers on the website:

Crocs: 15% discount

Headspace: Free access for educators

Michaels: 15% discount

Dockers: 15% discount

Bonobos: 20% off entire purchase

Costco Wholesale: $20 gift card with new membership

J. Crew: 15% discount

NURSE APPRECIATION WEEK DISCOUNTS

Grimaldi’s: 15% off for both nurses and teachers, May 3-7. Must show school or hospital ID.

Macayo's: 20% discount on all orders for nurses. ID required.

Phoenix Art Museum: One free general admission ticket to Phoenix Art Museum, including the special "Fearless Fashion" exhibit, May 5-16. ID required. The promo is available to teachers, nurses, hospital personnel, EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters.

Insomnia Cookies: Nurses and teachers can get one free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) or a free six-pack of classic cookies with any purchase. ID required. Available in store. Deal valid through May 9.

Lululemon: First responders, including nurses and doctors, as well as first responders and EMTs can get 25% off items at Lululemon. Details here. Available year-round and in-store only.

Costco Wholesale: $20 gift card with new membership.

Hunter Boots: 20% discount

Vineyard vines: 15% discount