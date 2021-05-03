Watch
LIST: Deals and discounts for teacher appreciation week and nurses week 2021

David Zalubowski/AP
An American flag is in a classroom as students work on laptops in Newlon Elementary School early Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, which is one of 55 Discovery Link sites set up by Denver Public Schools where students are participating in remote learning in this time of the new coronavirus from a school in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Classroom generic
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 03, 2021
PHOENIX — Teachers and nurses, who professions that have been heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, can score some discounts and freebies from local and national companies.

Teacher Appreciation Week, designated by the National PTA in 1984, runs May 1-6, 2021, followed by National Nurses Week, which runs May 6-12, 2021.

Some local and national restaurants and companies are offering discounts to those working in those professions. We have those listed below. Have one to add? Email us at share@abc15.com.

Offers.com, a website that shares discount codes to national brand stores, has also put together a lengthy list, but note, ABC15 has not verified those offers.

TEACHER APPRECIATION DISCOUNTS

Ginger Monkey Gastropub: Free bacon mozzarella flatbread. Valid May 3-6. Dine-in only. School ID required.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% discount for teachers and school staff at participating restaurants. Discount valid through Friday, May 7.

Grimaldi’s: 15% off for both nurses and teachers, May 3-7. Must show school or hospital ID.

Belle’s Nashville Kitchen: 15% off the entire bill for teachers. ID required.

Blue Clover Distillery: 15% off the entire bill for teachers. ID required.

Macayo's: 20% discount on all orders for teachers. ID required.

Four Peaks Brewery: Specials on drinks and food throughout the week for teachers. Also, customers will be able to purchase a “Buy A Teacher A Beer” badge, effectively buying a beer for a teacher who comes in. Valid IDs required.

QuikTrip: Teachers can get a free fountain drink or iced tea from QuikTrip. Deal expires May 7. Collector Big Q cups are not included. You do need to become part of QuikTrip rewards program.

Rainbow Ryders: The local hit balloon company is offering rides for $159. Must be booked this week and scheduled to fly by August 31. Normal hot air balloon rides are $250.

Angry Crab Shack: 10% discount for teachers, May 3-7. ID required.

Insomnia Cookies: Nurses and teachers can get one free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) or a free six-pack of classic cookies with any purchase. ID required. Available in store. Deal valid through May 9.

SONIC Drive-In: Teachers can get a free large drink or slushy on mobile orders. To get the discount, use the code "TEACHERS" in the mobile app.

Phoenix Art Museum: One free general admission ticket to Phoenix Art Museum, including the special "Fearless Fashion" exhibit, May 5-16. ID required. Promo available to teachers, nurses, hospital personnel, EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters.

Sheer ID, a website that verifies deals for teachers, first responders, medical professionals, military, and students. There are numerous deals for teachers on the website:

  • Crocs: 15% discount
  • Headspace: Free access for educators
  • Michaels: 15% discount
  • Dockers: 15% discount
  • Bonobos: 20% off entire purchase
  • Costco Wholesale: $20 gift card with new membership
  • J. Crew: 15% discount

NURSE APPRECIATION WEEK DISCOUNTS

Grimaldi’s: 15% off for both nurses and teachers, May 3-7. Must show school or hospital ID.

Macayo's: 20% discount on all orders for nurses. ID required.

Phoenix Art Museum: One free general admission ticket to Phoenix Art Museum, including the special "Fearless Fashion" exhibit, May 5-16. ID required. The promo is available to teachers, nurses, hospital personnel, EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters.

Insomnia Cookies: Nurses and teachers can get one free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) or a free six-pack of classic cookies with any purchase. ID required. Available in store. Deal valid through May 9.

Lululemon: First responders, including nurses and doctors, as well as first responders and EMTs can get 25% off items at Lululemon. Details here. Available year-round and in-store only.

Costco Wholesale: $20 gift card with new membership.

Hunter Boots: 20% discount

Vineyard vines: 15% discount

