LGBTQ+ community mourning loss of beloved Phoenix Bunkhouse Saloon owner

PHOENIX — The LGBTQ+ community is mourning the loss of a well-loved and well-known bar owner, Pat Olivo.

Bunkhouse Saloon, located in Phoenix’s Melrose District near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road, says Olivo recently passed away.

He reportedly started as a bartender in the Valley and worked his way up to bartender and owner of the Bunkhouse Saloon.

“Please feel free to patronize Bunkhouse and support Pat’s bar family as they learn to navigate their way without a compass, without the captain,” the bar said in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Messages of sympathy have been streaming into the bar’s social media feeds, with patrons describing Olivo as a “great person,” “a great pillar in the community,” and someone “with a heart of gold.”

Bunkhouse Saloon says memorial services are still being planned and they will update the community when more information is available.