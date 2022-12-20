Latest City of Phoenix bulk trash pickup dates for the end of 2022, 2023

PHOENIX — As the City of Phoenix continues to recover from staffing issues and a backlog of late bulk trash pickups earlier this year, the city has released the latest schedule for service.

According to the City of Phoenix, four neighborhoods still have bulk trash pickup scheduled in 2022. Those neighborhoods are highlighted in teal on the map below, and online here.

Items can now be placed out for those in zone 13 for pickup on December 26.

For more information on what is allowed to be included in bulk pickups, click here.

For more information on when to expect bulk trash pickup in your Phoenix neighborhood, click here.