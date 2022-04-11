Large fire sparks at Phoenix recycling yard near 23rd Ave and Buckeye Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked at a recycling yard.

Just after 10 a.m., crews were called to a fire near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Fire officials say a grabber machine went to pick up a piece of metal and the metal on the metal contact caused sparks which ignited a fire.

The operator immediately noticed and called 911.

Ladder trucks were used to pour water on the fire.

High winds fueled the fire but officials say the temperature at the time was not an issue for crews.