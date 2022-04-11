Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Large fire sparks at Phoenix recycling yard near 23rd Ave and Buckeye Rd

Phoenix recycling yard fire
ABC15
Phoenix recycling yard fire
Phoenix Recycling Yard fire 4-11-2022
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 14:15:51-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked at a recycling yard.

Just after 10 a.m., crews were called to a fire near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Fire officials say a grabber machine went to pick up a piece of metal and the metal on the metal contact caused sparks which ignited a fire.

The operator immediately noticed and called 911.

Ladder trucks were used to pour water on the fire.

High winds fueled the fire but officials say the temperature at the time was not an issue for crews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems