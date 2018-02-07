K-9 officer 'Hero' retires from MCSO

PHOENIX - One of the Valley's K-9 heroes retired Wednesday after four years on duty.

The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, appropriately named Hero, worked with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office since 2014. His handler Deputy Brigette McBride joined MCSO in 2016.

Hero helped MCSO officials on calls of all types during his career, from assaults and home invasions to stolen vehicles and missing children. He also spent time working at sporting events around the Valley.

MCSO says during Hero's career, he gained the love and attention of people of all ages. They say his favorite assignment was community outreach and getting belly rubs from children.

During Hero's retirement, he plans to take long naps in his hammock, playing fetch and volunteering with those in need.