Juvenile shot outside of party in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning

The girl has non-life-threatening injuries, police say
Police say a juvenile was hurt in a shooting in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 31, 2023
PHOENIX — Police say a juvenile was shot outside of a party in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. near 6th and Pierce streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a party. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a large group of people was leaving the party when two people exchanged gunfire.

The victim and several cars in the area were struck during the shooting.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation.

