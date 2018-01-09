Joe Arpaio announces run for US Senate on Twitter

abc15.com staff
9:09 AM, Jan 9, 2018
7 mins ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro | sheriffjoe
Getty Images
Image copyright 2015 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday that he is running for U.S. Senate. 

Arpaio tweeted Tuesday morning: "I am running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Arizona, for one unwavering reason: to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again."

 

An official website has been set up for his campaign.

His website says: " know this isn't going to be easy, but I can't in good conscience sit back in retirement knowing that my grandchildren will inherit a country worse off than the America I've spent my entire life defending. I pray to have your continued support today of my campaign."

RELATED: Latest Arpaio news

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ