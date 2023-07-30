Watch Now
Infant dead after found not breathing near 7th Avenue and Hatcher Road

Police are investigating what led up to the child's death
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jul 30, 2023
PHOENIX — An infant is dead after the child was found not breathing Sunday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just after 9:30 a.m., they were called to a home near 7th Avenue and Hatcher Road regarding a young child not breathing.

When officers arrived, they located the infant.

Phoenix fire personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child has not been identified.

Police have not said what may have led to the infant's death.

Detectives have taken over the case to investigate.

