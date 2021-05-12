Hustling for the common good: Valley group helps create sustainable businesses

PHOENIX — Hustling for the common good.

It's the mission of Hustle PHX. The Valley organization works with entrepreneurs in underserved, urban communities to create sustainable businesses.

Oye Waddell, the executive director of Hustle PHX, says the purpose of his program is to provide entrepreneurs with intellectual, social, and financial capital.

"When we think about urban communities that word hustle usually is used as a negative term meant to get over someone. If you listen to hip-hop music, it means to get over, steal, rob, whatever you need to do to get what you need, but we've reframed it. And said, 'listen, how do we extend it?... How do we hustle for the common good?'" Waddell said.

30 Days Of Entrepreneurship continues! We are excited to showcase entrepreneurs in our network and highlight their... Posted by Hustle PHX on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Waddell has worked with entrepreneurs in the Phoenix, Maryvale, and Palomino communities. Edmundo Delatorre is one of those entrepreneurs. He is the owner of Mundo Graphix near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. He started his business back in 2006 but had to shut it down. Then the 2008 recession happened, and Delatorre started working for other businesses. Shortly after, he learned about Hustle PHX.

"It clicked again. What I decided to do, I'm just going to give it one more shot," Delatorre said.

Since then, Delatorre has relaunched his business, taken several courses through Hustle PHX, and he's now mentoring other business owners through the program.

"One of the best things I've learned from them is to give to the people, give back, because I got so much help from them. I think one of the best things that someone can do for their business or just as a person is to give back and help others, " said Delatorre.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting a lot of businesses, Waddell tells ABC15 that Hustle PHX is on track to serve 300 entrepreneurs in the Valley this year. You can find more information about the program, mentorship opportunities, and other ways of giving back by visiting the Hustle PHX website.