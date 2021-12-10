Hundreds of people can get free dental work in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation is helping about 1,800 people get healthier smiles for free Friday and Saturday at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix.

It’s the foundation’s ninth annual Dental Mission of Mercy, except for the event getting canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Dentists with the event told ABC15 they do everything from fillings and cleanings to root canals and extractions.

“Infection is horrible and living with pain is horrible,” said Dr. Ann Blue. “The emergency rooms cannot help these patients out… For some people, this is all they have. This is their dental health.”

A total of 300 volunteer dentists and hundreds more hygienists and other assistants are helping with this year’s event.

They plan to perform about $2 million worth of dental care for free, thanks to donors and sponsors.

The event goes from 6 am to 6 pm both Friday and Saturday, but is first-come, first-served. Overnight campouts and lineups will not be allowed this year at the fairgrounds.