House fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road leaves one person in critical condition

PHOENIX — One person is said to be in extremely critical condition after an early morning house fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The blaze was discovered when a fire engine was driving in the area and spotted smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood. Crews found a single-story home was on fire.

Phoenix Fire Department says firefighters were met with "a heavy volume of contents" when they went inside the home.

A victim was also found inside the home and taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.