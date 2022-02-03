Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

House fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road leaves one person in critical condition

items.[0].videoTitle
One person is said to be in extremely critical condition after an early morning house fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
27th avenue and indian school fire
Posted at 4:41 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 07:22:08-05

PHOENIX — One person is said to be in extremely critical condition after an early morning house fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The blaze was discovered when a fire engine was driving in the area and spotted smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood. Crews found a single-story home was on fire.

Phoenix Fire Department says firefighters were met with "a heavy volume of contents" when they went inside the home.

A victim was also found inside the home and taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV