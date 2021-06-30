Watch
Homeowner shot by officers during break-in call near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road

Police say an armed homeowner aimed his gun at officers during a break-in call, prompting a police shooting.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an armed homeowner was shot by officers during a break-in call late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the call near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, police say the front door was ajar.

The officers reportedly knocked and yelled repeatedly, making several attempts for anyone inside to make contact with them.

Several minutes later, police say a man came to the door with a gun and aimed it at the officers, prompting officers to fire at the man.

The man turned out to be the homeowner and suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Police are trying to determine why the man did not identify himself during the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

