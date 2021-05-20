Watch
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sends letter threatening to de-certify election equipment after audit

Screenshot of letter from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 20, 2021
PHOENIX, AZ — ABC15 has obtained a copy of a letter sent by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to Maricopa County in which she threatens to de-certify the county’s election equipment that was handed over to the audit by the Senate subpoena.

In the letter, Hobbs said her office “consulted with election technology and security experts, including at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, regarding the appropriate next steps, and each unanimously advised that once election officials lose custody and control over voting systems and components, those devices should not be reused in further elections.”

At the end of the letter, Hobbs advises county election officials that should they chose to reuse the equipment, they will begin the de-certification process.

Maricopa County’s election equipment was first used in 2019 for a Madison School District election. When they performed as expected, they were leased to the county shortly afterward for the cost of $6.5 million.

A spokesperson for the Board of Supervisors says attorneys are now reviewing the letter to determine what it should do next.

New election machines are expensive. The price tag mentioned is $6.5 million.

ABC15 has reached out to Ken Bennett for comment. The former Arizona Secretary of State is serving as the Senate’s liaison to the audit.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

