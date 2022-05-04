Heavy traffic at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport due to death investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is alerting travelers and visitors of heavy traffic due to a police investigation Wednesday morning.

Sky Harbor put out a traffic alert after 10:15 a.m., urging travelers to use alternate routes for Sky Harbor Boulevard due to heavy traffic.

#TrafficAlert - Coming to the Airport? We are currently experiencing roadway congestion on Sky Harbor Blvd.



Use the 44th St. PHX Sky Train® Station for pick-up & drop-off and allow extra time. pic.twitter.com/MD0lbenDc0 — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) May 4, 2022

According to Phoenix police, the traffic congestion is due to a death investigation of a man in the area of Terminal 4.

Police say drivers around the airport should expect some traffic restrictions on eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard and near Terminal 4.

"We have not received any details indicating any foul play," officials said about the death investigation.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

Check current traffic conditions here.