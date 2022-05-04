Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Heavy traffic at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport due to death investigation

Phoenix Sky Harbor.jpg
Sky Harbor/Art Holeman
Phoenix Sky Harbor.jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 14:16:36-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is alerting travelers and visitors of heavy traffic due to a police investigation Wednesday morning.

Sky Harbor put out a traffic alert after 10:15 a.m., urging travelers to use alternate routes for Sky Harbor Boulevard due to heavy traffic.

According to Phoenix police, the traffic congestion is due to a death investigation of a man in the area of Terminal 4.

Police say drivers around the airport should expect some traffic restrictions on eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard and near Terminal 4.

"We have not received any details indicating any foul play," officials said about the death investigation.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.