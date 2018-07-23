PHOENIX - If you're in need of a cool place to rehydrate and cool down this summer, you have plenty of places to go.

According to the National Weather Service, the Phoenix area experiences an average of 110 days a year of temperatures over 100 degrees. There's an average of 19 days over 110 degrees.

In 2017, there were roughly 50 heat-related deaths. Approximately 140 others remain under investigation for their links to the heat.

Where to escape the heat, get water

The Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) will provide much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures at locations all across the Valley.

The heat-relief stations will be up and running through the end of summer, providing donated items, water and areas to cool off.

They're open to anyone in need of relief.

MAP: SEE ALL MAG HEAT RELIEF STATIONS AROUND THE VALLEY

In addition, the Salvation Army arranges more than a dozen stations for people to cool off and hydrate any time an Excessive Heat Warning is issued in the Valley. These stations will be set up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

Take a look at the map below for each of the Salvation Army heat relief locations.

The Salvation Army’s mobile unit will also be on the streets during the excessive heat warning days to monitor the community and help those who are at risk for heat-related illness, injury or death.

How can you help?

MAG is asking the public to help with donations of money, snacks, water bottles, sunscreen, hats, lightweight clothing, sunglasses and other heat-protection items. Click here to find locations where you can donate.

If you’d like to volunteer at the Salvation Army relief stations or donate money and/or items, please call Danielle Shankle at 602-267-4117, or visit their volunteer page.

Glendale Fire Department stations are also collecting donations of water from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Grace Lutheran Church participates in the MAG heat-relief stations, providing food, water and cool shelters. Volunteers are needed and donations can be made to 602-258-3737, by email at outreach@graceinthecity.com, or online through PayPal.

Tips to stay cool

When temperatures rise, it's best to protect yourself from the sun by wearing lightweight, breathable clothing, hats, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Have water bottles in your car for emergencies

Increase water intake to avoid dehydration

Limit exercise and outdoor activities during the hottest times of day

Take frequent breaks in cool areas and shade, and reapply sunscreen

Take advantage of air-conditioning at malls, libraries and other indoor locations

NEVER leave pets or children inside hot vehicles

Check on neighbors and make sure their air-conditioning is in working condition.

Officials looking to cool down Phoenix

Phoenix was selected as one of 35 cities for a Bloomberg $5 million grant to create a new 'Heat Ready' program, according to Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

Some ideas to make our blazing-hot desert city a little cooler include adding more shade along popular walking routes and bus stops, planting more trees, and creating more cooling stations where homeless citizens can get water, food and medical attention.

